Gardai investigate fire at former nightclub in County Limerick

GARDAI in Newcastle West are investigating a fire which caused extensive damage to a closed-down pub and nightclub premises in the town.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon at the premises formerly known as The Turnpike and the Club Mission nightclub on Church Street.

Gardai diverted traffic as five units from Newcastle West, Rathkeale and Foynes fought to bring the fire under control. It took over five hours to prevent the fire spreading to adjoining and adjacent buildings and make the area safe.

Supt Tom O’Connor has appealed for information from any members of the public who may have seen any suspicious behaviour at the building, which backs on to the Aldi carpark.

From the evidence collected so far, he confirmed, gardai believe the building was set on fire.

However, he was unable to confirm, at this stage, whether it was as a result of anti-social behaviour or malicious.

“At the end of the end, it is a crime,” Supt O’Connor said.

There was extensive damage to the building inside, he added. A large section of the roof to the rear was burned through.

“The building was in a dangerous condition from a stability point of view,” he said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Newcastle West gardai in confidence at 069-20650.