Emergency services called to scene of Limerick car crash
O'BRIENSBRIDGE ROAD CLOSED FOLLOWING COLLISION
EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a single-vehicle car collision in County Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.
At 1.50pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted of the incident, on the O’Briensbridge Road between Montpelier and Birdhill, and immediately dispatched three units to the scene.
LIMERICK/TIPPERARY: Birdhill/O'Briensbridge Rd (R466) closed following a collision. Diversions in place. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 9, 2017
The R466 has been closed following the incident, with diversions in place.