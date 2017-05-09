Emergency services called to scene of Limerick car crash

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a single-vehicle car collision in County Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.

At 1.50pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted of the incident, on the O’Briensbridge Road between Montpelier and Birdhill, and immediately dispatched three units to the scene.

LIMERICK/TIPPERARY: Birdhill/O'Briensbridge Rd (R466) closed following a collision. Diversions in place. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 9, 2017

The R466 has been closed following the incident, with diversions in place.