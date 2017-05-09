Fever for Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan on golf tour of Clare

THERE were fifty shades of fever and frenzy in Clare at the weekend as actor Jamie Dornan toured golf courses around the county.

The famous former model and star of Fifty Shades of Grey was travelling with friend and fellow actor Matthew Goode, star of Downton Abbey.

"He was very sociable, and enjoyed the Guinness in Clare. He has a fabulous golf swing," enthused one local, who saw him play at Lahinch Golf Club.

Dornan and Goode played the course at the five-star Dromoland Castle on Friday, before moving on to Lahinch on Saturday.

However, some fans were left high and dry after waiting patiently to meet the star in Lahinch, with Dornan getting straight onto the bus after his last round of golf on Saturday.

But the stars of stage and screen had happily posed for photos with the public over their two-day stay.

Swing Golf Ireland tweeted a picture of the group at Lahinch: “Golfing with the stars – Delighted to welcome #50Shades actor actor Jamie Dornan, Matthew Goode and Michael Rodgers to South-West Ireland!”

Golfing with the StarsDelighted to welcome #50Shades actor Jamie Dornan, Matthew Goode and Michael Rodgers to South-West Ireland! ☘ pic.twitter.com/ckGnC3ZTWi — SWING Golf Ireland (@SWINGolfIreland) May 8, 2017