Emergency services attend crash in Limerick

Crash now cleared from old Dublin Road

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Emergency services attending crash in Limerick

The Fire Service tweeted this picture from the scene

THREE units of Limerick Fire Service were deployed to a crash in County Limerick this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services dealt with a crash blocking the Old Dublin Road at Lisnagry. 

It is understood that it was a two car collision.

A spokesperson for the Limerick Fire Service asked motorists to "please avoid the area and use alternate routes".

The crash was later cleared and the road re-opened around 10am this Tuesday morning.