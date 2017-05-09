Emergency services attend crash in Limerick
Crash now cleared from old Dublin Road
The Fire Service tweeted this picture from the scene
THREE units of Limerick Fire Service were deployed to a crash in County Limerick this morning.
According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services dealt with a crash blocking the Old Dublin Road at Lisnagry.
It is understood that it was a two car collision.
A spokesperson for the Limerick Fire Service asked motorists to "please avoid the area and use alternate routes".
Crews are on scene at a RTC on the Old Dublin Road near the Railway Gates.— Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) May 9, 2017
Please avoid the area & use alternate routes
The crash was later cleared and the road re-opened around 10am this Tuesday morning.
LIMERICK: Emergency services are dealing with a crash blocking the Old Dublin Rd at Lisnagry and traffic is slow. https://t.co/xIOpAblVS1— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 9, 2017
LIMERICK: Emergency services have cleared a crash blocking the Old Dublin Rd (R445) at Lisnagry. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 9, 2017
