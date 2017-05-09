Emergency services attend crash in Limerick

THREE units of Limerick Fire Service were deployed to a crash in County Limerick this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services dealt with a crash blocking the Old Dublin Road at Lisnagry.

It is understood that it was a two car collision.

A spokesperson for the Limerick Fire Service asked motorists to "please avoid the area and use alternate routes".

Crews are on scene at a RTC on the Old Dublin Road near the Railway Gates.



Please avoid the area & use alternate routes — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) May 9, 2017

LIMERICK: Emergency services are dealing with a crash blocking the Old Dublin Rd at Lisnagry and traffic is slow. https://t.co/xIOpAblVS1 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 9, 2017

The crash was later cleared and the road re-opened around 10am this Tuesday morning.