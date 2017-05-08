Ex-cleric found guilty of abusing young boy at Limerick school in 1970s

A FORMER Christian brother will be sentenced next month after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil at a school in Limerick city almost 40 years ago.

James (also known as Seamus) Treacy, aged 75, who has an address at Ashton Close, Swords in Dublin had denied the charges throughout a three day trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

The offences, which date back to the late 1970s, happened in the toilet of the school and in a classroom.

The victim, who is now aged in his late 40s, was in fifth class when the abuse happened.

During the trial, the jury of six men and six women was told the accused picked on, singled out and abused his victim who dreaded going to school as a result of the abuse.

“I was scared to death and frightened out of my wits,” the victim said. “He told me it was my fault; that I was sinning.”

Following more than two and-a-half hours of deliberations, last Thursday the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict in relation to one of the charges.

Following a further two hours of deliberations on Friday morning, a majority 10-2 guilty verdict was returned in relation to the second charge.

Having thanked the jurors for their time and attention during the trial, Judge Tom O’Donnell excused them from further jury service for seven years.

Treacy, who has a number of previous convictions for similar offences, was remanded on continuing bail pending a sentencing hearing at the end of June.

A victim impact statement will also be prepared for the court.