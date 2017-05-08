Sadness at death of Limerick Leader local correspondent

THERE was widespread sadness in the village of Hospital following the passing of well-known local woman Betty Herr.

The popular mother-of-two, who had been the Leader’s local notes correspondent for the Hospital area for the past 30 years, had dedicated much of her life to improving the quality of life for the people of the village.

Betty (nee McGeever) was PRO of the local community council, the handball club and the Tidy Towns as well as being one of the directors of the Rural Bus service.

Originally from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, at the age of two Betty moved with her family to London where she lived until her early 30s.

She met her future husband, Maurice, originally from Hospital, in London and the couple returned to live in his native village.

Over the past three decades Betty, who resided at Marian Terrace, has chronicled local life in Hospital for the Limerick Leader, covering a wide range of topics.

“Betty was always a loyal supporter of the Leader and made an immense contribution to the local notes section,” commented Eugene Phelan, editor, Limerick Leader.

“She was a keen observer of local life in Hospital and always had her finger on the pulse in terms of what was happening.

“We are very saddened by her passing,” he added.

An avid reader, Betty would read an average of five books a week. She loved non-fiction.

She worked as a civil servant and was the local librarian in Hospital for just short of 20 years.

Betty also loved to travel and would go to Europe five to six times a year. Last year she made a total of 12 trips outside of Ireland.

Betty, who passed away at Milford Care Centre, reposed at Daverns funeral home, Hospital before removal to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. The local handball club performed a guard of honour at the removal.

Betty is deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul who resides in Caherelly, and Glenn who resides in Hospital and Paul’s wife, Audrey.