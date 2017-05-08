WATCH: Fire destroys climbing frame at Limerick playground

The manager of Moyross Community Centre says he hopes the local children’s playground will re-open in the coming days following a fire on Sunday night.

A climbing frame and slide at the playground was extensively damaged after a tyre ladder went up in flames at around 10pm.

While a number of youths were in the playground at the time, nobody was injured in the fire.

A number of units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was quickly brought under control.

While a garda investigation is underway, it is thought the fire may have been caused accidentally.

“It’s being investigated but we think it was a prank or something gone wrong. It wasn’t deliberately targeted or anything like that,” said Paddy Flannery.

The playgound is likely to remain closed this Monday but will re-open later in the week once the climbing frame is secured and made safe.

According to Mr Flannery, the apparatus will have to be removed and replaced over the coming months.