Deaths in Limerick - May 6, 2017

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Broe, of 16, St. Luas Villas, Killaloe, Clare / Garryowen, Limerick

Died peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Catherine. Sons Paul, Sean, Anthony and Alan. Brothers Bernard and Paddy. Grandchildren Mikey, Geri, Jack and Cain. Sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Sunday, May 7 at 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe. Funeral mass on Monday May 8 at 11am. Followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin.

The death has occurred of Ursula Higgins (née Broderick)

Of Cartron, Sligo / Limerick City, Limerick / Ashbourne, Meath

Peacefully at her home in the care of her loving husband Tom. Cherished mother of Trudy, Olga and Sonya. Sadly missed by her loving family: brother David, sister Marie (O'Brien), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel in Sligo from 5.30pm this Monday evening, May 8, with removal at 7.30pm to Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivinan, Sligo to arrive at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon Tuesday, 9th May, in Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivinan followed burial in Rathcormac Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hinchy (née Fenton)

Of Treanamanagh,Bearna., Pallasgreen, Limerick and Corbally, Limerick

Passed away surrounded by her loving husband Ken and extended family in Milford Care Centre. Kathleen is survived by husband Ken, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law Michael, Dermot and Philip, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 5pm to 7pm in Milford Care Centre. Humanist service Monday May 8 at 11.00am in Milford Care Centre, followed by cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium at 3.00pm Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Liam Keohane, Crossagalla, Limerick City, Limerick

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Ennis Nursing Home. Survived by his brother Patrick, his nieces Marion Halpin and Caroline Halpin, all other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving for 12 noon Mass on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, with burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence (ext) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Synnott (née Cahill), of Gurrane, Croom, Limerick

On May 6. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, Bruff, in her 97th year. Wife of the late John V. Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by her family, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Michael's Church, Manister. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am requiem Mass to Clonmine's Cemetery, Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford, arriving at 4pm approx

The death has occurred of Ann Buston (née Wilmott) of Shropshire, England. Late of Ardlaman, Rathkeale, County Limerick

Requiem Mass at 6pm this Friday at St. Kieran's Church, Coolcappagh evening followed by burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Mary Deady (née McCarthy) of Enaghroe, Fedamore. Late of Skibbereen, County Cork and London.

Wife of the late Peter, sister of the late Thomas.

Survived by her loving daughter Pauline McCarthy of Enaghroe, Fedamore; son Noel (UK), grandchildren James, William and PJ, sisters Patsy Molloy (Gort), Kitty Smith (Boston), son-in-law John, daughter -in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday, May 7 from 6pm with removal 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Monday May 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Taylors Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred (at Thorpe’s Nursing Home) of Clive Patrick Killick of Purt, Adare.

Beloved husband of Gill and much loved father of David, Andy and the late Paul.

Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Becky, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Kevin and his partner Sarah, Roisín and her partner Tom, Conor and Emma. Grandchildren Noah and Jacob. Sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Andy’s home, Main Street, Kildimo on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Rathkeale on Monday at 3pm.

Cremation will take place at 1pm on Tuesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Adare Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Conor (CJ) Meehan F.R.C.S.I of Caherass, Croom. Formerly of Scotstown, Monaghan.

Pre-deceased by his brother Tom and sister Bernadette. Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Eithne, daughter Fiona (O'Sullivan), son Brian, loving grandchildren Mazine, Eoin, Katie, Frank and David, brother Dan, mother-in-law Josephine Roche, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Mary, Pat and Joan, nephews, nieces, former colleagues and staff of Croom Hospital, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at his home from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving on Sunday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Croom with interment immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Reeves of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick.

Late Howmedica and formerly of Fairview Terrace, Garryowen.

Beloved husband of Freda and dearly loved father of Linda, Jean and Alan.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Roxanne, grandchildren Noah and Ruairí, brother Pat, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully in London) of Eileen M. Scallan (née Ferguson).

Formerly of Youghal, County Cork and late of The Provincial Bank (William Street, Limerick and London). Beloved wife of Tony Scallan and dearest mother of John, Brian and Aidan. Pre-deceased by her brother Richard (New Zealand).

Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Gabriela, granddaughter Emma, brother Gerald. P (Youghal), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Griffin’s Funeral Home, Limerick