Calls for new volunteers to help patients at Limerick hospitals

THE UL Hospitals Group is calling on interested parties to join its patient volunteer programme.

The Patient Advocacy Liaison Service (Pals) volunteers provide assistance to patients and visitors to University Hospital Limerick.

“Their role is to help with directions, answer general enquiries and in essence be a ‘go-to’ information point at the hospital. A new role of Pals Volunteer has also been introduced in the Emergency Department to assist and support patients being treated there,” a spokesperson said in a recent statement.

Volunteering allows people to participate in their community to help build a better society and to give something back. To be a successful Pals volunteer you need to be a good communicator, outgoing and be comfortable talking to people.

Patient Liaison Manager Miriam McCarthy says “We are looking to add some new volunteers to the team already in place in University Hospital Limerick. It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in volunteering a few hours a week. We provide all our volunteers with comprehensive training and support before they start so our volunteers are learning new skills.”

Anna May has been volunteering at UHL in the Emergency Department for over a year. She said “I was delighted to be able to be part of the Pals volunteer team at the hospital.

“I want to help and love being with people. I love helping people especially in the emergency department where people are so appreciative of a little support and kindness at a most difficult time. I enjoy working as part of the team and this volunteer role is provided to support the care of the hospital medical, nursing and support staff.”

Pals volunteers are required to commit to at least one three-hour session per week either morning or afternoon and must be over 16 years of age, in good health and comfortable being on their feet for a few hours, the spokesperson added.

Interested parties are asked to contact Miriam McCarthy on 061-482448 or Catherine Hand on 061-485259 or email volunteers.ulhospitals@hse.ie