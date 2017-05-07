New Adare Friday Market promises to be permanent fixture

ADARE’S NEW Friday Market has officially been launched, promising to bring a sprinkle of fairy magic to the village every single Friday.

The venture, steered by a group of local traders, is a vibrant new market for the county, set in the heart of one of Ireland’s prettiest villages.

Officially launched last Friday, the event is headed towards its third week, and the organisers are hoping it will be a permanent fixture at Adare’s Town Hall.

“There was a great buzz around the place, it was fabulous,” said Geraldine O’Sullivan, one of the organisers.

“We had a jazz band and there was a huge turnout. The music was gorgeous and everyone was happy,” added Ms O’Sullivan of the launch.

The idea for the market was hatched as a way to bring together groups of artisans and craftspeople from around the county, as well as bringing people into Adare for a day each week.

“There are three of us on a steering committee, three traders, and there’s no financial gain to us. The traders and stalls have been handpicked to allow for a great diversity of products on offer,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

And a great diversity there was. “We had two jewellers, two patchwork makers, chutney and jam making, knitting, artisan soaps, handmade bags, organic gardening from Dromcollogher,” she explained.

“There was a fairy gift shop from the Terra Nova garden, revamped old furniture, flowers, and individually handmade stone leaves.”

The market at Town Hall takes place every Friday from 9am to 2pm.