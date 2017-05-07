Limerick councillor buoyant over life-saving installation

A LOCAL councillor is feeling buoy-ant after vital equipment was installed in two areas adjacent to the river Shannon in the city.

Cllr Frankie Daly has secured the installation of lifebuoys at the exercise equipment area next to the Guinness Bridge, and at the Shannon Fields.

He says the life-saving rubber rings will be “crucial”, as youngsters often dive in and bathe in the river during on scorching summer days.

“If they go in swimming, and get in trouble, or they are kayaking along the river, or in a boat, particularly with the boat club there, you need to have these. They are life saving and vitally important.

Cllr Daly said he recalls as a youngster in Corbally swimming near the life-buoys.

He said there are 162 lifebuoys lining waterways across the city and county.

“Sadly ten go missing every year, but I like to focus on the positives. If anyone thinks there's a spot by the water that could do with one of these life savers then they should contact their local councillor to kick start things.

“Together we can make our city a safer even better place to live in. Keep doing the small things and the big picture becomes that bit more attractive,” he said.

Earlier this year, two lifebuoys were erected at Sarsfield Bridge after the council initially vetoed the idea over the fact it’s a protected structure.