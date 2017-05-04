WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of Limerick fire

Dramatic drone footage shows the extent of the fire which has broken out at the Clear Circle metal recycling plant on the Ballysimon Road.

Several units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service as well as units from Rathkeale, Cappamore and Shannon remain at the scene of the blaze which started at around 3pm this Thursday.

In the drone footage, flames can been seen going more than 20 feet into the air while the thick plume of smoke which can be seen as far away as Newport is also clear.

A number of nearby business premises were evacuated as a precaution and motorists are being warned of traffic delays in the area.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire Crews from Limerick City & County along with Crews from Clare County have the scrap yard fire under control.... https://t.co/o3djBO9gMj — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) May 4, 2017

While the fire is under control, fire crews are likely to maintain a presence overnight to ensure it is contained and fully quenched.