Cavalcade of vintage cars and tractors in West Limerick

THIS Sunday, a cavalcade of vintage cars and tractors will take to the roads of West Limerick in what has become an annual fund-raising event for the Butterfly Club.

Organised by the West Limerick Vintage Club, the Vintage Road Road has now become known as Josie’s Run, in memory of the late Josie Meehan whose husband Bill Conroy is a stalwart vintage fan.

Josie, who died in November, 2015, was a familiar sight on West Limerick roads in her classic red Merc with its very rare number plate IU 2. And she was a regular at vintage runs up and down the country and even abroad.

For a number of years before her untimely death, due to cancer, Josie had been a valued volunteer with the Butterfly Club, which provides a social outlet and respite for some 60 children and young adults with special needs throughout the West Limerick area.

A dedicated space at the former Andersen Ireland factory in Rathkeale is currently being adapted and made fit for purpose for use by the club and will include a sensory room, a quiet room, a sports area, a communal area and a kitchen as well as an outdoor play area.

“We hope to be in in time for our summer camp in July,” club chairperson, Pamela McNamara said.

“All vintage cars, tractors, motorbikes and commercials are welcome to participate in Sunday’s run,” West Limerick Vintage Club secretary Gerry Manning said this week. But modern vehicles are also invited to partake in the run, he added.

Registration begins at 11am at Rathkeale House Hotel and the separate car and tractor runs will set off at mid-day. The runs include a midway stop at Josie's home village of Knockaderry where there will be musical entertainment and refreshments.

For more details go to www.westlimerickvintageclub.com