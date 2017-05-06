Man jailed over cash seizure at Limerick farmlands

A CONVICTED drug dealer whose fingerprints were found on a significant consignment of cash has been sentenced to two and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

John Duffy, aged 56, of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty pleaded guilty to possession of more than €73,000 at farmlands at Portcrusha, Montpellier on June 12, 2013 - knowing it was the proceeds of crime.

The defendant is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence after he was caught with more almost €1.5m in cash at the same location six months later.

During a sentencing hearing relating to the June incident, Detective Garda Martin McCarthy of the divisional drugs unit said when gardai arrived at the farmyard they met another man who who showed them to a green container which had been adapted for “the purpose of growing cannabis”.

He said a false room was discovered when a feeding trough was removed from the side of the container.

Two packages, containing around €73,000 in cash, were located inside this room and the defendant was identified as a suspect after his fingerprints were located on the outside of the packaging.

Mr Duffy made admissions when arrested and questioned about the seizure in February 2015 – eight months later.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said fingerprints of another man – described as Mr X – were also found on the packages but that he has not been prosecuted as he did not make any admissions when questioned by gardai.

Detective Garda McCarthy said Mr Duffy would not disclose who had given him the money saying his life would not be worth living if he did so.

“He said he would have been signing his own death warrant. He said he was asked to do it to satisfy a debt,” he told the court.

Noting the ‘prosecutorial history’ of the matter and the fact that there would not have been a case but for Duffy’s admissions, Judge Tom O’Donnell said he would not add to the three year prison sentence which he is currently serving.

He imposed a two and-a-half year prison sentence which he backdated to October 2, 2015.

The judge ordered that the cash which was seized on the farmlands be forfeited to the State.