Residents in Limerick estate being driven round the bend by parking issues

CLLR Bill O’Donnell has raised parking concerns in one estate that drives many homeowners across the city and county round the bend.

The county councillor put down a motion at the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting that the council investigates the provision of additional parking for residents at Sycamore Drive, Bruff, to include possible reduction of the existing green area.

“There is no place to park their cars. It is a very hot topic in Bruff. It should be investigated if the green area can be reduced. There is a soccer pitch nearby,” said Cllr O’Donnell.

When the estate was built in the 1980s provision was only given to accommodate one vehicle per house, he said.

“That was sufficient for a time but nowadays most households have at least two cars if not three. Most young people that are old enough to drive have a car themselves. There are about 50 houses in the estate,” said Cllr O’Donnell.

One part of Sycamore Drive is particularly bad for parking congestion.

“It is a very narrow road that can’t accommodate, for example, a Mr Binman lorry. The driver has to put one wheel on the grass margin in order to negotiate that road and if there are cars parked there he can’t get through at all.

“The council will need to modify the layout of the estate to accommodate extra parking because at the minute, as of necessity, people are having to park their cars on the green,” he said.

Cllr Bill O’Donnell said this is just one example of a problem that is becoming an issue in many more housing estates.

Young couples buy a home, children follow and those boys and girls become adults who have their own cars. Three or more vehicles don’t go into one or two car parking spaces and it can mean encroaching onto neighbours’ territory. Plus there is a trend of young adults living at home for longer while they are in college or working to save for their own property.

“You will find parking has become an issue in very many estates. Already some estates have been modified to accommodate extra parking,” said Cllr O’Donnell.

John Moloney, executive engineer, said: Limerick City and County Council will investigate all possible options in relation to providing additional car parking spaces within Sycamore Drive estate.