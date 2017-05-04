Caring Limerick pupils pick Milford to benefit from fun day

STRIVING to earn an Active Flag in Knockea NS has become much more than planting a pole with material billowing in the breeze.

Three years ago fifth class pupils organised a charity day in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and raised over €3,000. The following year, the next fifth class put on a family fun day for Debra Ireland. This was even a bigger success and the class managed to collect €5,500.

And the current boys and girls in fifth class have been busy to try and go one better this Sunday, May 7 for Milford Care Centre. Niall Shanahan, teacher, said a family fun day begins at noon.

“It will include the following activities - bake sale, face and nail painting, animal farm, teddy bear sale, ice cream van, welly throwing competition, sack race, three legged race, Wii games and many more fun activities!

“The special guests on the day will be a Munster rugby player and Mickey Mouse. All are welcome to attend at the school on Sunday,” said Niall.

There will also be a 5k run/walk which will start at 1pm. There will also be a huge raffle with some fantastic prizes to be won including B&B in 5 star Savoy Hotel, mini iPad, €300 make up hamper, Keane’s Jewellers necklace and earrings, Irish jersey signed by Robbie Henshaw, signed Munster and Limerick team jerseys, two tickets to Limerick v Clare and many, many more.

All the profits will go to Milford – the charity picked this year by the boys and girls.

“The children were given a chance to do a presentation for the class of their chosen charity. The class then took a vote and Milford Hospice was the clear winner. The class were very happy to support such a fantastic charity,” said Niall.

As a lot of focus has been on physical activity so this year’s fifth class decided to focus on improving the overall mental wellbeing of everyone involved in Knockea National School.

They introduced various meditation over the intercom for the whole school every Monday at noon, friendship seek, walk a mile with a smile, 30 day activity challenge, super brain yoga, health promotion week and mental health week.