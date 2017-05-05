Strictly Come Dancing night raises €40,000 for Limerick village  

THE ORGANISING committee of a Strictly Come Dancing night waltzed away with over €40,000 to invest in new facilities for Murroe.

There was hardly anybody left in the parish on Saturday night as they were all in the South Court Hotel.

Laura Tobin, PRO, said the buzz in the room was “unbelievable”.

“The place was packed. There was standing room only. The dancers were so professional – they put in a huge amount of time and effort. Will Leahy was the MC, he gave notes on all the dancers and did a great job compering it all. It was just a brilliant night,” said Laura, who like all the organising committee put their heart and soul into making it a night that will live long in the memory.

And the money raised will go a long way to building a place that will create memories for generations to come.

It is the latest fundraiser for their “field of dreams” in the centre of the village. Planning permission has been granted for a €700,000 astro-turf pitch, walkway, multi-purpose building and skate park.

The community council bought the six acre field in 2014 with JP McManus’ help for €130,000. The bank would only loan them €50,000 so he paid for it and officially turned the sod on the site last September. These first class facilities will act as focal point for the Murroe-Boher parish, with facilities to cater for all ages and tastes.

The four judges had the unenviable job of picking an overall winner as each of the 38 dancers strutted their stuff and brought the house down. But they were well placed to judge the performers as the four strong panel was made up of – Padraic Moyles and Niamh O’Connor, of Riverdance fame; Phyllis Fyfe, an open waltzing champion in Ireland and dance teacher; and a man who was well able to move on the field – Limerick GAA legend Pat Hartigan.

They picked Sharon Coughlan and Anthony Reddan who danced the salsa. While the public vote – the duo who raised the most money – went to Angie Enright and Denis White who did a quickstep.

On behalf of the committee, Laura wished to thank everyone who made the night such a success and especially the dancers and their teacher Bridget Harte.

“It was huge commitment. They all put in incredible effort, time and practice over eight weeks,” said Laura.

See this week's print editions for more photos from Murroe Strictly Come Dancing