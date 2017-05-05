Judge tells Limerick cousins 'you should be ashamed of yourselves'

A JUDGE told three cousins from Kilmallock, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, they “should be ashamed of themselves”.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “The behaviour of these gentlemen is absolutely disgraceful.”

Martin O’Reilly, aged 23, of Portauns, Kilmallock; Paddy O’Reilly, aged 33, Deebert campsite, Kilmallock and Timmy O’Reilly, aged 23, of Orr Street, Kilmallock all appeared at the local court. Timmy O’Reilly is also charged with criminal damage.

In a previous court sitting, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said at 5.40pm on July 14, 2014, the three men entered the curtilage of a cottage in Spittle, Ballylanders.

“They were in a car. They knew the injured party. It is alleged they were under the influence of alcohol.

“They were asked to leave and they refused,” said Sgt Leahy.

The court heard that liquid - a bottle of water - was poured over the injured party and they entered the doorway of the cottage.

Sgt Leahy said that Timmy O’Reilly threw a stone, breaking a window after the injured party broke a window in his car with a stone.

Judge O’Leary adjourned the case until last Friday for a victim impact statement.

Sharon Davern, solicitor for Paddy O’Reilly and Timmy O’Reilly, said they had an issue with one line in the victim impact statement but they were pleading guilty. Sabina Hegerty, solicitor, represented Martin O’Reilly.

The line in question from the victim impact statement was not read out in open court.

Judge O’Leary asked one of the investigating gardai, John Curtin, his opinion on the victim impact statement.

“I believe it to be 100% true and correct,” said Garda Curtin.

Ms Davern said her clients had “no excuses” but to give context she said the defendants and victim had known each other.

“They weren’t just people who went to the house randomly – they knew each other, every single one,” said Ms Davern.

Prior to going into recess to consider her verdict, Judge O’Leary said the whole incident was “not very edifying behaviour”.

On resumption she said: “The behaviour of these gentlemen is absolutely disgraceful. You should be ashamed of yourselves. You should read the victim impact report and see the effect you have had on this woman.”

Martin O’Reilly, Paddy O’Reilly and Timmy O’Reilly were each given four month suspended sentences and fined €400. Timmy O’Reilly was also fined €200 for criminal damage.