Magic moments at Fleadh by the Feale 2017 

MAGICAL sessions, memorable moments and fine weather made for success at yet another Fleadh by the Feale.

And Abbeyfeale staked its claim, once again, to being the trad music capital of Limerick

For at least one Canadian, the Fleadh provided a never to be forgotten moment.

Graham Hardgrave, from Toronto, booked his flight to Abbeyfeale to take part in the Senior Bone Playing Championship.

And although he was pipped to the top spot by Ardagh man, Paddy Donovan, Graham came in second place when the announcement was made on Monday evening.

The day before, John Ford from Templeglantine had claimed the title of Junior Champion.

It was all part of the weft and weave of a packed programme that ran over five days and nights and ensured full hotels and B&Bs in the town.

One of the highlights was the busking competition on Friday evening with dozens of young busking groups taking part and the workshop masterclasses on Saturday morning were also very well attended.

Afterwards, in a new addition to the programme, over 60 of the workshop participants and their tutors took part in a session. “It was magical, an unbelievable session,” chairman of the Fleadh by the Feale committee, Pat Quille said.

The balmy weather made for good audiences at the daily open-air sessions in the Square but there were many indoor sessions too as part of the pub trail.

A Trad Disco, a story telling session, a ceili and a celebrity concert featuring Frankie Gavin and De Danann added to the mix, bringing colour and life to the town on a Bank Holiday weekend and helping to boost the local economy in no small way.

But now it is over, the organisers are already thinking ahead to next year.

“We will be meeting in two weeks’ time to see in what ways we can make it even better,” Mr Quille said.