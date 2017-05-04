'Neanderthals' dump a load of rubbish in Limerick village days after TLC3

OVER 16,500 people took part in Team Limerick Clean-up 3, but just days later “neanderthals” dumped a load of rubbish on a road in Caherconlish.

Just over a week earlier some 120 bags of rubbish were collected throughout the parish.

Yet in the early hours of Sunday, May 23, like a thief in the night, the person deposited a large amount of household waste at Highpark, formerly known as Keating’s Cross.

Pat Hourigan, PRO of Caherconlish Tidy Towns, said just nine days after the tremendous work of many local volunteers in the TLC3 the “sickening sight” of a large dumping of domestic rubbish greeted the early Mass-goers on the Sunday morning.

“One couple had to detour via Inch St Laurence to get to their weekly Mass. A local couple saw the rubbish on the road at 1am on the Saturday night / Sunday morning.

“The location is at a very scenic point in the west of our parish. This dumping was so large and placed on the centre of the roadway that residents presently feel that it was not an innocent ‘falling off the truck’ event.

“Those same residents are now of the opinion that it was a targeted dumping, malicious in intent, to cause the utmost annoyance to those residents who endeavour to keep their districts environmentally friendly. The location was, on several occasions in the past, targeted in a smaller less invasive manner,” said Pat.

The dumping on this occasion, however, had to be transported to this point, he says.

“Not by a car, but by a vehicle such as a pick-up truck or on a large trailer or in a horsebox. The latter mode of transport should be looked at by the authorities as the impending concealed offload could be achieved without any undue notice and, of course, the front loading door becomes very handy in pushing, rather than pulling out the rubbish contents. More than one ‘neanderthal’ was involved in this dumping,” said Pat.

Some of the detritus contained large cardboard cartons that at one stage contained furnishings.

Limerick City and County Council staff visited the scene on the next day to clean it up.

Caherconlish Tidy Towns received 223 points in their first Tidy Towns competition last year and have made sterling efforts to beat that this year. Last February, on a Sunday morning 10 civic minded individuals cleared litter on the 2km stretch from Beary’s Cross to the village, filling 25 bags.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said the latest dumping incident was “despicable” and like “a slap in the face” to everyone who volunteers their time to ensure their community is looking its very best.

“It was a huge pile of stuff that was dumped and a lot of it was recyclable. The effort that everyone put in Caherconlish and all over the city and county during TLC3 was incredible and then you have a tiny minority who do this…

“So many people came out and did their bit and are continually doing it - you are coming into Tidy Towns season and it is very unfair when all the volunteers make such an effort to keep their areas clean,” said Cllr Teefy, who added that council staff cleaning it, as they do on numerous occasions, was using up scarce resources.

The councillor encouraged anyone with any information to contact 1800 20 11 51 and report it to Limerick City and County Council.