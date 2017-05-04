Limerick student is wheely proud of winning logo

A LOGO designed by a student from Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) will be used throughout National Bike Week.

More than 150 entries were received from students in schools and third level institutes across the country ahead of the event which takes place between June 10 and June 18.

After being announced as the winner, Kate Finnerty, who is studying Visual Communications received her award from Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

The logo designed by the 23-year-old is made up of the two wheels of a bike in green and the words Bike Week in blue, designed to look as though they are in motion and in colours synonymous with the outdoors.

It will now appear throughout all of The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s National Bike Week digital and print communications.

“This is fantastic recognition for Kate and for the Limerick School of Art and Design. I want to wish her well in her future studies and career,” said Mr O’Donovan who also launched this year's European Cycle Challenge.

The month-long cycling challenge, which began Monday is taking part in cities across the country.

“The European Cycling Challenge gives us the opportunity to further promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport together with using the opportunity to encourage people to take up cycling for recreation and as a means of increasing physical fitness,” he said.