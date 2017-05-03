Woman who died in Limerick fire was planning wedding

The family of Grace McDermott, who died in a house fire in Annacotty at the weekend, say they are blessed that she lived every second of her life.

UL graduate Grace McDermott, who was originally from Long Island in New York, was one of five people who were in the house at The Oaks, Riverbank, Annacotty when the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three young men and another women escaped uninjured after they were alerted to the fire – the cause of which is suspected to be a faulty phone charger.

Speaking to the New York Post, Grace’s mum confirmed that she was engaged and was due to get married in the coming months.

It is understood her fiancé is from Dublin.

“She was planning her wedding to the greatest guy in the world. Now we’ll be using the same songs, the same hymns that she wanted at her wedding, the same flowers that she wanted at her wedding, for her (funeral) service,” said her mum.

Ms McDermott, who was found by crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service in an upstairs bedroom of the rented house, was a PhD student at Dublin City University.

She was also co-founder and editor-in-chief of the popular blog and website – Women Are Boring.

So devastated to share the news that our co-founder @grace_mcdermott died tragically yesterday.Women Are Boring is now on hiatus for a while — Women Are Boring (@WomenAreBoring) May 2, 2017

Ms McDermott, 26, travelled to Limerick for the weekend to meet with friends during the Riverfest celebrations.

She also took part in the 6 mile race in the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run.