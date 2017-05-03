National Cycle Against Suicide to pass through Limerick
DAY 11 KICKS OFF AT THOMOND PARK
Tuesday's cycle in Ennis Picture: Twitter/@Rosser_1986
THE ELEVENTH day of the national Cycle Against Suicide campaign will kick off this Wednesday morning in Limerick city.
After a trek from Ennistymon to Ennis, hundreds of cyclists finished their Clare journey on Tuesday evening before landing in Ardscoil Rís at 6pm.
This Wednesday’s stage will start from Thomond Park at 10.30am, and will make its way to John The Baptist school, in Hospital, in the afternoon.
Cycle against suicide arrived in Ennis en route to Limerick @CAS_Limerick @MartyM_RTE up @cappawhitegaa ! pic.twitter.com/OLhagwqLfG— Ross Dunne (@Rosser_1986) May 2, 2017
The campaign aims to strengthen awareness on mental health, suicide, and the provision of services, locally and nationally.
This weekend marks the ninth Darkness Into Light walk and run, which will take place in the city, Murroe, Kilmallock and Newcastle West, on Saturday morning.
If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following services
Aware (1800 80 48 48)
The Samaritans (116 123)
Pieta House (1800 247 247)
