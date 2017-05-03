Limerick criminal fails in bid for birthday release

CRIMINAL figure Owen Treacy jnr is set to spend his 21st birthday behind bars despite having booked a venue and sent out invitations to guests.

Treacy, who turns 21 tomorrow, was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment after he withdrew an appeal against his conviction, late last year, for driving without insurance on three separate occasions.

Treacy, who is originally from St Munchin’s Street, St Mary’s Park, pleaded guilty to the offences at Limerick District Court last December.

After indicating that his client was withdrawing his circuit court appeal, Aaron Desmond BL asked that a stay be placed on the commencement of the prison sentences.

“He is asking for an opportunity to attend his own 21st birthday party,” he said adding that Treacy was “throwing himself before the court”.

“The invitations have gone out, the venue is booked – it is of huge importance to him and his family,” he added.

Solicitor Michelle Madden, prosecuting, said there was a “strenuous” State objection to Mr Treacy’s application given the repeated nature of his offending.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told that in addition to the three offences under appeal, the defendant has nine other convictions for driving while uninsured at locations in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

In addition to being jailed last December, he was disqualified from driving for a decade.

Treacy, who has a large number of convictions for driving and public order offences, also has a conviction for affray relating to an incident in April 2015 during which several members of rival criminal gangs clashed outside the Intreo offices at Dominick Street.

During that case gardai said Treacy – whose father was stabbed 17 times and left for dead at Drombanna in 2003 – was the main instigator and at one point took off his top and began making aggressive gestures towards some of the other young men who were present.

During the appeal proceedings, Mr Desmond told the court his client “fully accepts” the seriousness of his behaviour and confirmed he was “willing to serve time.”

Refusing the application to put a stay on the prison sentences, Judge O’Donnell said he was of the view the appeal was “without merit full stop”.

He said the behaviour of the defendant was outrageous and that he was not going to allow the court to be used as “some sort of facility to acknowledge special events”.

The judge added that he also a responsibility to the people of Limerick and to other motorists who are insured.

After striking out the appeal he ordered that the custodial sentences imposed in the district court should begin immediately.