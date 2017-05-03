Limerick hurling pioneer Liam Kennedy laid to rest

THE “UNSUNG hero” who pioneered hurling at Ardscoil Rís in the late 1970s, Liam Kennedy has been laid to rest.

The Caherdavin man died peacefully, aged 62, on Wednesday following a short illness at Tallaght Hospital.

Liam Kennedy, originally from Tipperary, was heavily involved in Na Piarsaigh GAA club for more than 30 years, alongside his wife Ann.

Liam was buried at Castlemungret Cemetery after the Funeral Mass at Christ the King Church on Monday.

The treasurer of Na Piarsaigh is father of Darragh, Deirdre and Padraic. Padraic is goalkeeper for the senior team that won Limerick’s first ever All-Ireland senior club hurling title.

Paying tribute to Mr Kennedy, former Na Piarsaigh chairperson Tim O’Connor described him as an “unsung hero” for the club and his former workplace.

The retired science and mathematics teacher was responsible for introducing hurling to Ardscoil Rís, where he started teaching in 1978.

“He had been involved with every age group in the club, and he was the first man to start the Easter and summer camps, along with a few other lads.”

He said that it was a “very proud moment” for Liam to watch his son Padraic lift the All-Ireland senior club hurling cup in 2016.

“Liam gave unreal service, and it is going to be a massive loss to the club, and a massive loss to the community. He was the man who started the hurling in Ardscoil Rís. And at the time, it wasn’t popular to be involved in hurling, but he got it going. He was really the pioneer,” the Na Piarsaigh clubman said.

In recent years, Ardscoil’s hurling team has been one of the most successful in the country, winning the Harty Cup four times since 2010.

Club secretary Donie O’Gorman commended Liam for his “fantastic work ethic”.

“He devoted his whole life to his family and to the club, particularly in the last three years where he did trojan work. He was always there if you needed him.”

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann and beloved children Darragh, Deirdre and Padraic. Survived by his brothers John, Martin, Pat and Ger, sisters Kathleen and Mary, aunt Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.