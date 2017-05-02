Temperatures set to soar across Limerick

A CHORUS of Electric Light Orchestra's hit song 'Mr Blue Sky' can almost be heard across Limerick this Tuesday as temperatures look set to reach tropic heights.

According to Met Éireann, the Mercury could rise to as high as 20 degrees turning one of the first days of summer into the one of the best.

“Mist and fog patches will clear this morning, giving way to a dry day, with good sunshine in most areas. Maximum temperatures 17 to 20 Celsius, highest in the west and Midwest”, reads an early-morning Mét Éireann forecast.

Famously sunny destinations such as Portugal and Ibiza fall are set to fall short of Limerick's heatwave by up to 3 degrees.

The warm weather, which has seen people donning shorts and eating 99s, follows the great success of Riverfest 2017 and the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run which saw tens of thousands of people descend on the city over the weekend.

However, spare a thought for those who are stuck indoors this Tuesday.

“It's typical of Ireland that the weather gets good as soon as you have to start studying," said UL student Ciara Nash.

