Limerick city should be 'very proud' to  have €18m social housing plan

LIMERICK city should be “very proud” to have the largest social housing project in the state at Lord Edward Street.

That’s according to Housing Minister Simon Coveney who was in Limerick to inspect the development, which will see 81 new homes at the former Tait’s Factory.

He was also in Moyross, where he checked out the progress of the area’s community centre, which is undergoing a multi-million refit.

The Cork TD and Fine Gael leadership contender also gave a commitment to a number of residents facing eviction at Fishermans Quay in the Grove Island that he would investigate their case.

Mr Coveney was joined at Lord Edward Street by Senators Kieran O’Donnell and Maria Byrne, and a number of other local Fine Gael councillors.

He said he hopes the €18m development can be replicated in other cities.

“We are trying to build mixed integrated communities catering for different needs. Different family sizes, different ages. We want people to live together in mixed communities. There are lots of families already queuing up who want a unit in this community, and it says an awful lot of the standard being set here,” Mr Coveney said.