Man airlifted to hospital after fall at Limerick golf club

A man was airlifted to hospital this Monday morning after he fell into a ditch at Ballyneety Golf Club.

Because the location where the man fell was difficult to access, Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based coastguard helicopter – was deployed to assist in removing him from the ditch.

The incident happened at around 11.30am and the man was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment after being winched from the ditch.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that while they are aware of the incident, it is not a garda matter.