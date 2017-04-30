Emergency services at scene of Limerick road collision

Emergency services are attending the scene of a road collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The accident, which involves a number of vehicles, happened at Clare Street – near the A1 Bar – shortly after 7pm this Sunday.

Gardai, HSE paramedics and three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed.

While the road remains open, restrictions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

It is understood that while a number of people have received medical treatment, nobody sustained life-threatening injuries.