Man charged following violent incident in Limerick village

A young man who is accused of stabbing two other men with a dagger type weapon has been granted bail despite a garda objection.

Andrew Devereux, aged 21, of Scanlon Park, Castleconnell was brought before a special court sitting in Kilmallock this Sunday evening after he was charged with two counts of assault causing harm.

The charges relate to a disturbance outside Mr Devereux’s family home in the village at around 7pm on Friday.

Opposing bail, Garda Ciara Gaynor said one of the alleged victims sustained multiple stab wounds to his back and shoulder while the other was stabbed in the face and sustained a puncture wound to his tongue.

It was accepted by Garda Gaynor that Mr Devereux was also treated at University Hospital Limerick and received ten staples for a head wound which he sustained during the incident.

Solicitor Darach MCarthy said his client’s mother, who was present in court, also sustained facial injuries including a black eye.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that investigations are ongoing but that gardai are satisfied five men, including the two alleged victims, arrived at Mr Devereux’s home a short time before the alleged assaults happened.

Inspector Paul Reidy said gardai were opposing bail given the serious nature of the allegations and fears that witnesses may be interfered with.

However, given the unusual nature of the case, Judge Marian O’Leary granted bail subject to an independent surety of €5,000 being approved by the court.

If released, the defendant must live with a relative at an address in Limerick city and comply with several other bail conditions.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victims or any potential witnesses in the case.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday for DPP’s directions.