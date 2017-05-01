Fibre power: Line to Limerick village to be switched on

MUNGRET residents are celebrating the news that fibre broadband will be switched on next week, following mixed reports from Eir that the village would again be skipped over in the broadband rollout.

It had been unclear whether the fibre line in Raheen, Dooradoyle and Mungret would extend all the way into Mungret village, but Eir confirmed that the high speed broadband would extend to most properties in the village, and will be switched on on May 3.

Chairperson of Mungret Community Council, Nigel Mercier, said that the development of broadband in Mungret is hugely important if it is to become a key area for urban development.

“Mungret has been identified by the council as a new suburb, so the addition of fast broadband is another step in that direction,” he said.

Cllr Daniel Butler, Fine Gael, also welcomed the news: “I believe this means we can now fully exploit the economic possibilities the village has to offer as a viable place to develop business.

“Young people in the area can now use the service to at last be able to fulfil their educational responsibilities. Socially, of course, people can now stream and browse online services freely – something that should have been the case for a long time,” added Cllr Butler.

An Eir source said that those in the village can avail of fibre-to-the-home at varying speeds between 150mb, 300mb and 1000mb. All of these represent a huge improvement on the speeds previously available in the area.

But Eir customers will not automatically be upgraded, and those who wish to avail of the higher speeds are advised to contact the company.