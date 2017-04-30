Newsroom fellowships for Limerick students

THREE journalism students from the University of Limerick have secured Google News Labs Fellowships in national media organisations.

Three out of five places on offer in Irish newsrooms went to UL students.

The students, who are studying BA and MA in journalism and new media programmes in UL, will complete eight-week placements at The Irish Times, The Irish Independent and The Journal.ie.

The UL students were chosen for the Google News Lab Fellowships from hundreds of applications from journalism students across Ireland.

The Fellowships offer those excited about data driven journalism in particular opportunities to research and write stories and create timely data to accurately frame debates about issues in Ireland and around the world. Jennifer Purcell, Rosbrien, will spend her placement with The Irish Times; Cillian Sherlock, from Mayo, will work with The Irish Independent, and Andrew Roberts, originally from Melbourne, Australia, will work with The Journal.ie.

Matt Cooke, Google News Lab lead for UK, Ireland & Nordics, said they received over 1,000 student applications from across Europe. “This was the first time we’ve offered Fellowships in Ireland specifically and hundreds of Irish students applied,” said Mr Cooke.

The UL students will complete their placements this summer and receive a stipend of up to €6,000 as part of the placement.

“We are thrilled to see our students win what were very highly sought-after fellowships. These positions will provide excellent launchpads for three very talented young journalists as they seek to establish themselves in the industry,” said Fergal Quinn, UL journalism school.