Man arrested following stabbing in Limerick village
Four people taken to hospital
Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating the incident
A Man is being questioned by gardai in connection with a violent disturbance in Castleconnell during which another man sustained stab injuries.
Three other people were also hospitalised following the incident which happened at around 7pm on Friday outside a house at Scanlon Park in the village.
Non of the four people who taken to hospital sustained life-threatening injuries.
It is understood the man who was stabbed is aged in his early 30s.
The Garda Press Office has confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, is currently being detained at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come foward.
