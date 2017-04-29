Emergency services attend Limerick city river incidents

Emergency services were deployed to two river incidents in the city centre on Friday night.

In one incident incident shortly before 9pm, volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue (LMSAR) along with gardai, HSE paramedics and crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service attended an incident near St Michael’s Boat club,

One person was treated at the scene before being transferred to University Hospital for further assessment.

In a second incident a short time later, a crew from LMSAR was placed on standby after being alerted to a person in a distressed state on Sarsfield Bridge,

However, further intervention was not required as the person was spoken to and left the area.

If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following services

Aware (1800 80 48 48)

The Samaritans (116 123)

Pieta House (1800 247 247)