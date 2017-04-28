Emergency services tackle Limerick city house fire

EMERGENCY services tackled a potentially serious house fire in Limerick city in the early hours of Friday morning.

At 1.24am, Limerick Fire Service was alerted of a house fire in Assumpta Park, on King’s Island, and immediately dispatched three units to the scene.

After 20 minutes, emergency services crews returned to the Mulgrave Street base at 1.49am. Members of An Garda Síochána also attended the scene of the fire.

No injuries were reported.