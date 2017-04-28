Gardaí investigate Limerick city road crash 

GARDAÍ at Mayorstone Park are investigating a double-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the northside of the city, this Friday morning.

At 6.30am, emergency services were alerted of the incident at Union Cross on the Ennis Road, where a car collided with a truck.

LIMERICK: Ennis Rd has fully reopened at Union Cross following an earlier collision which has been cleared. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 28, 2017

Limerick Fire Service dispatched three of its Mulgrave Street appliances to the scene. Members of An Garda Síochana and the National Ambulance Service also attended the scene of the crash.

One person is being treated for injuries, which gardaí have described as “minor”.

Limerick Fire Service units returned to the Mulgrave Street base at 7.54am.