Limerick 'substitute' teacher wins €33k on Winning Streak

A RETIRED County Limerick farmer is waxing lyrical about his niece who teaches English after she won him €33,000 on Winning Streak.

Rachel Hayes, from Knockainey, stood in for her uncle Richard Barry, Knocklong, on Saturday night’s show.

Rachel, a popular teacher in John the Baptist Community School in Hospital, had a big entourage from Limerick to support her in the RTE studios at the weekend.

Richard was in the audience of Winning Streak – presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy - along with his wife Josie, son John, John’s partner Liva and their son Jack.

Rachel’s brother PJ and mother Nora also attended, along with extended family and friends. They all returned home happy after Rachel’s big win.

She loves to travel in her spare time and has visited around 24 countries including Fiji, New Zealand, USA, Australia and Iceland.

While Richard, aged in his sixties, is a retired farmer who loves gardening. His niece’s win will go along way towards doing some landscaping!

A total of €243,000 was won on the show – the tenth of the series – divided up by players from Donegal, Kildare, Kerry, Wexford and Limerick.

Richard’s lucky scratch card ticket was bought from the Post Office, Main Street, Hospital.