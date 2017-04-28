Limerick gardai renew appeal over aggravated burglary by four man gang

GARDAI in Limerick have renewed their appeal for information about an incident during which a businessman was tied up at his home by a gang of four men who demanded money from him.

As part of the appeal, a re-enactment of what happened was broadcast on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme on Monday night.

As previously reported by the Limerick Leader, the victim – PJ Holmes – was knocked to the floor of his home near Murroe when a number of men broke in at around 12.30am on March 30.

Gardai believe Mr Holmes, who owns the Gala store and service station in Murroe, was targeted as the culprits mistakenly believed he had a safe and a large amount of cash at his home.

During his horrific ordeal, he was ordered to hand over the keys to the premises as well as the alarm codes.

Two of the men stayed with him while the other two went to the service station where they stole cash and cigarettes.

One of suspects is described as being six feet tall and of heavy build. Aged in his fifties, he was wearing a black balaclava, jacket, boots and gloves.

The second suspect, who was also aged in his 50s, is described as being 5’10” tall and of heavy build.

The third man, who was slightly shorter, wore a dark brown coat, dark coloured pants and brown boots with laces.

The fourth member of the gang, who was armed with a handgun was particularly aggressive. He is described as being 5’9 in height and of thin build.

He wore a black bomber style jacket and his pants were tucked into his boots.

According to gardai all four men spoke with strong Limerick accents.

In addition to seeking information about the gang members, gardai are appealing for information about a silver saloon car which was used by them.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 214340.