Kemp Technologies' Great Limerick Run effort for education initiative in city

THE starting line looms for this year’s Barringtons Great Limerick Run on Sunday, April 30, with registration closed as of midnight this Monday, April 24, writes Kevin Corbett.

With the final countdown underway, the traditional pre-run expo will take place on Friday, April 28, (3pm to 7pm) and Saturday, April 29 (10am – 6pm) at the UL Arena. Runners will only be able to pick up their race packs at these alloted times.

Around 12,500 people are set to go to post, with many indivduals, organisations and companies taking part in aid of a charity. One such participant, software development organisation, Kemp Technologies is fielding a 15-strong squad in aid of Limerick Community Based Education Initiative (LCBEI).

The charity, based in Roxboro, aims to enhance the range of supports that foster equality and inclusion in formal education, an ethos that chimes with Kemp’s own philosophy, according to Sinead Grant, people operations generalist with Kemp.

“We place strong emphasis on our organisational values of continual learning and professional development for all of our staff,” says Sinead.

“In line with this we believe everyone should have the opportunity to access further education. Hence the ‘KEMP Front-Runners in Tech Team’ are taking part in the Great Limerick Run to raise funds on behalf of this excellent local initiative.”

LCBEI provides information, encouragement, financial and emotional support to students and families from marginalised communities in Limerick, to enable them make the commitment necessary to advance through all levels of education.

A combination of walkers and runners from Kemp are tackling the big event, says Sinead, and while the majority are doing the 10k, there are two taking on the half marathon.

The company has been getting behind the runners’ efforts hosting health and wellness events with experts on site dispensing advice on how to best prepare for the big race.

This is Sinead’s first Great Limerick Run, though she ran several women’s mini-marathons for charity in Dublin, and she says, “It’s nice being back in Limerick to do something that makes a difference locally.”

If anyone would like to learn more or contribute to this cause please visit Kemp’s fundraising page, www.idonate.ie/KEMPTECH.