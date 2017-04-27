'Walk a mile in her shoes', says Limerick charity

RAPE Crisis Mid-West, a charity which supports victims of sexual abuse, is calling on the public to help raise awareness of violence.

The charity, which is based at Rosbrien Road has teamed up with the Parkway Shopping Centre for its annual day of action, which will take place on Saturday, May 13. Between midday and 2pm, the shopping centre will play host to the charity’s annual ‘Walk in in Her Shoes’ event.

Donations will be taken for the opportunity to walk down a special set-up red carpet, and these will be used to support the charity’s work in Limerick.

The day is suitable for all the family, and there will be a great line up of entertainment, including jugglers, face painting and music.

A €5 registration fee applies to take part in the day – and for those who register in advance, there is a chance of of winning an eStar tablets, thanks to Limerick City College.

Verena Tarpey, Rape Crisis Mid-West said: “Our goal is to keep the doors of our support centres open for survivors of sexual violence. We would ask all to show your support, come on board and help us to make a difference to the lives of all survivors in the Midwest region.”

Register for the event at www.rapecrisis.ie, or by contacting 061-311511.