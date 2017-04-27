Limerick Twenty Thirty appoints new CEO

Limerick Twenty Thirty has confirmed the appointment of David Conway as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Conway, the former CEO of the National Sports Campus, will head up the special purpose vehicle which is tasked with delivering the single largest programme of investment in real estate outside the capital.

Limerick Twenty Thirty was established by Limerick City and County Council last year to stimulate an economic renaissance in the city by implementing a €500m programme of investment over five years in developing 1.4m sqare feet of prime real estate for mixed uses that will attract around 5,000 new jobs to the city.

Projects under its remit include the development of the Opera site, the Gardens International development and the Cleeves Riverside Campus.

Mr Conway, who is originally from the city, brings a strong track record in the development and operation of a number of large scale facilities, most notably having turned the much celebrated National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown into a reality.

Previous to that he oversaw significant programmes at the University of Limerick and Dublin City University.

“As a Limerick man I am really delighted to be coming back home but to do so as CEO of a company that is going to have a truly transformational role on the city is something I am hugely proud of and excited about,” said Mr Conway who will start in his new role on May 15.

“I have great belief in Limerick and there has seen so much positive change over the past five years or so. It now has a single local authority, incredible third level facilities, an international airport on its doorstep, a dynamic port authority and a business community that is pulling in the same direction. That’s a real recipe for success. It’s no mystery, therefore, that this region is now the fastest growing in the country and attracting so much inward investment,” he added.

Denis Brosnan, chairman of Limerick Twenty Thirty is welcoming the appointment of Mr Conway.

“For something of this magnitude and significance for Limerick, we need a CEO with a very specific mix of expertise and experience and David has that. It is helpful too that he is from Limerick as he is of that new and revitalised culture of ambition and innovation enveloping the city and county today,” he said.