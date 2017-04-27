Limerick gardai issue appeal to identify knife threat culprit

GARDAI have released an Evofit image of a man who threatened a pensioner at knifepoint having broken into her home during an incident earlier this month.

The woman, whose aged her in 80s, returned to the house at Ballycummin Road at around 5.40pm on April 6, last to find the kitchen had been ransacked.

The pensioner quickly made contact with her daughter, who lives nearby, and as they were investigating what had happened, they were confronted by a young man who was hiding in another room of the house.

The man, who was brandishing a large knife, demanded money from the women who both fled the house and raised the alarm.

While the culprit initially followed them from the house, he then left the scene on foot before discarding the knife in the driveway.

While the pensioner was not physically harmed the incident was distressing for both her and her family.

Following the incident, the house was examined by members of the divisional scenes of crime unit.

The knife has also been forensically examined as part of the investigation.

Making a renewed appeal for information on RTÉ’s Crimecall on Monday night, Detective Inspector Ronan McDonagh said the culprit was around 6 feet tall and of thin build.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit type trousers, a dark top with the hood pulled up and a beanie type hat underneath.

The man, who was aged in his early 20s, is also described as being pale, almost sickly looking and according to gardai, he spoke with a neutral accent.

Cllr Daniel Butler, who lives in the Raheen area, says people living in the locality were shocked when details of what happened emerged.

Sharing the Evofit image of the suspect on social media, he appealed for anyone who can help identify the man to come forward to gardai.

“Let's get his face out there so he can be found and put to justice. Many elderly members of our community are shook by this so it's important,” he posted.

Anyone with information about what happened or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 214340.