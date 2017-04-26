Jury told Limerick murder accused was upset over rape allegation

A LIMERICK man accused of murdering another man at a house in Pallasgreen was "extremely upset" about an alleged rape on the day of the fatal stabbing.

Dylan Hayes, aged 22, of The Crescent, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 26-year-old Shane Murphy at The Grove, Pallasgreen on April 30, 2015.

His co-accused - Ger Hogan, aged 33, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston - has also pleaded not guilty.

Continuing her evidence this Wednesday, Mr Murphy's girlfriend Sharon Kelly told Mr Hayes' defence counsel Hugh Hartnett SC that earlier on the day Shane died a friend of hers called Mr Hayes and told him that she had been raped by a neighbour called ‘Wayne’.

Ms Kelly said the rape allegation was "false" but agreed with Mr Hartnett that Mr Hayes was "extremely upset" when he arrived following the phone call.

She agreed that Dylan was going to "deal with Wayne" and that he was "out of it".

She added: "He was clearly under the influence."

The trial continues at the Central Criminal Court before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of five women and seven men.