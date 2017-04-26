Limerick peace activist accused of damaging military aircraft at Shannon

LIMERICK peace activist Dr Edward Horgan has been granted bail after he appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage to a US Military Aircraft at Shannon Airport.

Mr Horgan, aged 71, of Newtown, Castletroy and another man – Dan Dowling, aged 35, of Grace Dieu, Waterford were arrested at Shannon following an incident at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The pair were detained by gardai after they breached the airport perimeter and made their to way to a US military plane that had been parked on a remote taxiway.

It is alleged a red marker was used to write a number of anti-war slogans on the side of the aircraft which has since departed Shannon.

Dr Horgan has been ordered to stay away from Shannon as a condition of his bail while Mr Dowling must not enter County Clare.

The case is due before Ennis District Court again on June 7, next.