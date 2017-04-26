Limerick inquest into fatal accident adjourned as ‘crucial’ report not available

AN INQUEST into the death of an 89-year-old woman in Limerick had to be adjourned, after a report with “crucial” information was not available during the hearing.

The inquest into pensioner and retired postmistress Maura O’Brien, of Milford Grange, Castletroy, was held at the coroner’s court in Catherine Street on Tuesday morning.

Ms O’Brien died after she was struck by a car, driven by Steve Collins – the father of murder victim Roy Collins – at the Ulster Bank car park, in Castletroy, on the morning of February 17, 2016.

A large number of depositions were heard during the inquest, which lasted more than an hour, before it had to be adjourned for a later date in May or June.

According to a number of witness depositions, Ms O’Brien was walking behind Mr Collins’ silver range rover, when he slowly reversed into her, resulting in her fatal injuries.

Her grandson, who was also at the scene, said that it was a “freak accident and he didn’t do this on purpose”.

The inquest heard that the vehicle’s sensors did not “beep” when she was behind the car. After queries were made if forensic investigators examined whether the vehicle’s sensors were operating properly, the court was told that the report was with gardaí in Cork.

Coroner John McNamara excused the six-person jury for this reason.