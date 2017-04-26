Outgoing State solicitor warns Limerick gangs still exist 

TRIBUTES are being paid to State solicitor Michael Murray who is due to retire at the end of this week following almost 40 years in the role.

Mr Murray, 69, was first appointed in 1980 and played a central role in combatting those involved in the gangland feud which erupted more than a decade ago.

Cllr Sean Lynch, chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, says Mr Murray made a major contribution during his time in the role.

“​He was stern and to the point, and would not accommodate anything which was not up to scratch. This is why Limerick had such a fantastic success rate in relation to the level of the files which were being presented. Michael had a specific code. He wanted the i’s dotted and the t's crossed. Nothing would ever go past him,” said the former detective.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio on Tuesday, Mr Murray said the requirement of the job has changed dramatically over the past four decades.

“When I took up the job initially we dealt with what I would call ordinary decent crime - burglaries, the odd robbery, assaults, the occasional manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death - the workload was relatively small, it took up maybe a third of my professional time during the year and it escalated to the present situation where it’s a full time job where I need a full time solicitor to help me,” he told Today with Sean O’Rourke.

Mr Murray said while serious gangland criminality is no longer prevelant in the city, there is no room for complacency.

“The same factions are still involved in the drug trade and the same rivalries still exist however the gardai have considerable resources and are very vigilant and are sitting on top of it but one can never be complacent because these people still are there. The rivalries are there and a very small spark could set it all off again,” he said.

Solicitor Pádraig Mawe is set to succeed Mr Murray following his retirement on Friday.

Mr Mawe, who is originally from County Kerry previously worked in General practice in Listowel and had been working for the Chief Prosecution Solicitors Office (CPSO) in Dublin since 2008 where he was the Legal Training Officer within the office for three years.

Mr Mawe, who was awarded a ten-year contract earlier this year following a compeditive process, came to national prominence a number of years ago through is involvement in the so called “Anglo Trials”.

It is expected he will be formally introduced at Limerick Circuit Court later this week.