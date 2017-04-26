Couple charged over knife attack in Limerick city centre

A FILE is being prepared for the DPP in the case of a couple who are accused of attacking a man in the city centre at the weekend.

Philip Whelan, aged 31, of Cosgrave Park, Moyross and Kate O’Connor, aged 26, of Pinewood Avenue, Caherdavin were brought before Limerick District Court yesterday after they were charged with assaulting the man causing him harm.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told neither made any reply when the charge was formally put to them following their arrest.

It is alleged the victim was repeatedly punched and ‘slashed’ across the side of the head during an incident at Catherine Place on Saturday afternoon.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told he sustained significant laceration behind his ear and was treated at University Hospital Limerick following the incident.

Opposing bail in the case of Mr Whelan, Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald he had concerns he would commit a “serious offence” if released.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client will be “fully contesting” the charge and that he was willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Despite the garda objection, Judge Marian O’Leary granted the defendant bail subject to a number of strict conditions.

Mr Whelan must sign on daily and obey a nightly curfew. He must live at his home address and he supply gardai with his mobile phone number.

There was no garda objection to bail in the case of Ms O’Connor whose case was adjourned to July.

She too must obey a number of conditions.