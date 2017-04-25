Limerick council launches new interactive digital platform

MINISTER of State Patrick O’Donovan has launched a new digital platform for Limerick, developed by the local authority.

Limerick.ie has been given a serious makeover and upgrade by the council, with the stated aim that it become a portal for information on living, working, visiting and doing business in the city and county.

The council said it was “the most advanced digital platform of its kind developed by any Irish local authority, integrating over 15 sites in one comprehensive location” and would offer "a dynamic window to all key information about life in the resurgent city and county".

Launching the platform, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said it was “for users from Mountcollins to Corbally” and would be a “one stop shop” for visitors to Limerick.

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, said it would build a “new Digital Limerick”.

“It will provide citizens with all information about services the local authority requires but will also act as an official guide for those visiting the city and county and for people and organisations, including inward investorswho want to do business in or with Limerick. They all can instantly discover more of what Limerick has to offer,” he said.

“The site is based across three easily navigable pillars – Discover, Business and Council – yet has thousands of pages to explore in what is the biggest single online portal for any local authority in Ireland.”

The new site has been designed by specialist Growth Marketing Agency Dara Creative and built in co-operation with Annertech, with full content and technology support from the Council’s Marketing and Digital Strategy teams.

It has been designed to allow users to create an individualised profile of interests, build itineraries on what to see and do in Limerick and see all their business dealings with the Council.

The site is already fully loaded with a comprehensive list of attractions, amentities and events and Laura Ryan, head of communications and marketing, said it was an “integrated platform to showcase all that this new Limerick represents”.

“Because users can help generate content for the site, it allows them to have a role themselves in promoting Limerick and their own interests here. All the data we can gather from the ‘My Limerick’ section also allows us to plan for the future marketing of Limerick in a smart way and it will very much inform us also about how we promote Limerick in the future,” she added.

As part of the launch, the council is undertaking a Limerick.ie branded bus roadshow that will take it to a range of locations and events across the county through to the end of May.