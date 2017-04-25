Sadness in Limerick following death of Garryowen past president Christy Barry

Tributes have been paid to Christy Barry – the former president of Garryowen FC – who has died following a short illness.

Aged in his early 60s, Christy was elected president for the 2013/2014 season having previously served in a number of other roles at the club including PRO and vice president.

The father-of-three, who worked with OHB Consulting until late last year, joined Garryowen FC in the early 1970s having played with Thomond RFC at underage level.

He worked for Wang in Castletroy during his early career and worked at Rand McNally Media Services in Shannon in the late 1990s where he was General Manager.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Past President Christy Barry earlier this morning. A tremendous club man. RIP. — Garryowen FC (@GarryowenFC) April 21, 2017

Christy Barry’s remains will be reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate tomorrow, April 26, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.