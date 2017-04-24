Limerick gardai issue warning over counterfeit €50 notes

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are warning that a number of counterfeit €50 notes have been discovered in recent days.

It is understood attempts were made to pass the notes at several locations in the city and surrounding areas.

New €50 notes, with additional security measures, were introduced in recent weeks which may be leading to some uncertainty and confusion.

“We would like to remind people to make sure to carry out essential security checks on euro notes. Obvious security features should be identified before accepting notes, these include; checking for the watermark, security thread, hologram patch and raised print,” said a garda spokesperson on Facebook.

“The value numeral on the old style €50 euro note will also change colour from purple to olive green or brown when tilted if the note is a genuine. By taking a few seconds to feel, examine and tilt euro notes, fraudsters can be prevented from passing off their fakes as the real thing,” added the spokesperson.